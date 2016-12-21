What the Post-Trump Debate Over Journalism Gets Wrong
With the exception of Democrats, no group has done more soul searching since election day than journalists.
As a candidate, Donald Trump demonized the press, used social media to bypass it, hired a media propagandist to run his campaign, and established a pattern of proffering false statements and then denying doing so when caught. Afterward, the Oxford English Dictionary named the adjective "Post-truth" the word of the year, citing both the Brexit and U.S. elections. This declaration clearly indicates that the world of facts in which journalists try to operate, if not lost, is losing ground.
2 thoughts on “What the Post-Trump Debate Over Journalism Gets Wrong”
I enjoyed reading your article. I do have a slight disagreement over how you define objectivity. Reporters need to ensure that they keep their personal bias out of their stories. They need to focus on the truth of the story, and they need to let the facts lead them to what the truth is in a story. A reporter must dig into the facts to see if what is being touted as “fact” holds water. Facts are neither liberal nor conservative, and a reporter must never let themselves be drawn into this trap.
You expect the public to believe you after your one-sided reporting in favor of Hillary? You honestly think people are that stupid?