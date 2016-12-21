What the Post-Trump Debate Over Journalism Gets Wrong

Like & Share E&P:

With the exception of Democrats, no group has done more soul searching since election day than journalists.

As a candidate, Donald Trump demonized the press, used social media to bypass it, hired a media propagandist to run his campaign, and established a pattern of proffering false statements and then denying doing so when caught. Afterward, the Oxford English Dictionary named the adjective “Post-truth” the word of the year, citing both the Brexit and U.S. elections. This declaration clearly indicates that the world of facts in which journalists try to operate, if not lost, is losing ground.