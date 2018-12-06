What You Need to Know About the AT&T-Time Warner Appeal
The Justice Department will have another chance this week to stop AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner, CNN’s parent company that has since been renamed WarnerMedia.
A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments on Thursday from attorneys representing the Justice Department and AT&T. The government’s lawyers will try to convince the judges that a lower court’s logic for approving of the $85 billion merger in June was flawed.
