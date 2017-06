Like & Share E&P:

“Fact-checking” is now one of the biggest buzzwords in South Korean journalism.

Google Trends shows that searches for “fact check” in Korea surged during the 2017 presidential election campaign. Almost all major Korean newspapers and broadcasters, and even some non-media groups, launched fact-checking initiatives around this time.