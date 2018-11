“Extreme users,” disinformation version. Mandy Jenkins, a 2019 John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford and the former editor-in-chief of Storyful, will soon be setting out to do in-person interviews with consumers of disinformation across the U.S., to investigate what newsrooms can learn from them.

