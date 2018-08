Fake news spreads widely and unchecked on WhatsApp. The platform’s executives and representatives claims that because WhatsApp is an end-to-end encrypted network, there’s little they can do to stop this. But we believe that even though WhatsApp cannot read content of messages, it has access to and uses the metadata.

