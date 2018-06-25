When it Comes to Launching Serious, Sustainable Membership Programs for Journalism, Ask for More, More Often, and Aim Higher
Many more journalism organizations have been investing real money and time to get their membership programs in order.
That means more work — and business — for the News Revenue Hub, which facilitates membership programs for journalism organizations. It formed in 2016 as an initiative of the Californian nonprofit news site the Voice of San Diego but spun off from its home base last year .
