Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/when-it-comes-to-video-more-publishers-are-betting-on-mobile-web-versus-apps/

Outside of social platforms, people are more likely to watch mobile video on the web versus apps — and publishers are adapting.

Video viewership inside mobile apps has been going down for several years now, according to video tech firm JW Player.