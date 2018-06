During the past 15 years, local newspaper circulation numbers dropped by roughly 30 percent, while the number of statehouse reporters covering local government issues dropped by 35 percent. Academic studies suggest that a lack of local media coverage is associated with less informed voters, lower voter turnouts, and less engaged local politicians.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/when-local-papers-close-costs-rise-for-local-governments/