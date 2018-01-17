News Newsletter News 

When Membership Might Not Be Your Publication’s Best Path Forward

Emily Goligoski | The Membership Puzzle ProjectJanuary 17, 2018

When well done, membership can be fantastically impactful. But it can also be incredibly resource-intensive and can’t be turned on and off like a campaign. Fundraising and marketing are difficult: with few exceptions, news consumers are habituated to not paying for access to digital news. Access to digital news is often subsidized—by advertisers, platforms, private funders, and reporters themselves—in ways readers often don’t realize.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/when-membership-might-not-be-your-publications-best-path-forward/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *