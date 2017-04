Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/when-trump-talks-about-fake-news-he-probably-means-russia-coverage/

President Donald Trump offers a consistently defiant response to allegations about the Kremlin’s meddling in the 2016 campaign: “fake news.”

The Reporters’ Lab at Duke University’s Sanford School for Public Policy cataloged 111 Trump statements about “fake news” over the five months following his election.