Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/when-will-distributed-content-start-paying-for-itself/

When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. And for the first few years of adjustment to digital publishing, publishers saw platforms like Facebook as simply a means to grow their audiences.

That was at a time when having a huge digital readership was seen as the be-all and end-all, but as the economics of scale have become more apparent the thinking around publishers’ relationships with platforms has evolved.