When Wire Services Make Mistakes, Misinformation Spreads Quickly

News organizations rely on wire services to provide their audiences with an up-to-date, comprehensive window into the world. For smaller newsrooms, agencies such as The Associated Press and Reuters enable national and international stories to appear alongside local coverage.

Even large newsrooms can’t cover every angle. The wires help them run stories they couldn’t otherwise tell. The two largest wires, AP, based in New York City, and Thomson Reuters, based in Toronto, have teams in nearly 500 locations around the world. Each operates in more than 100 countries.

But the broad reach of the wires can backfire.