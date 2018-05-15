News Newsletter News 

Where Are the Women Journalists in Europe’s Media?

Staff Report | European Journalism ObservatoryMay 15, 2018

News coverage in Europe is overwhelmingly dominated by male journalists and commentators, who spend much of their time writing about other men, a landmark new study of print and online news outlets has found.

The supremacy of men in shaping and covering the continent’s news agenda endures despite the fact that in many of the 11 countries surveyed, women make up around half the number of journalists and more women than men are choosing journalism as a career.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/where-are-the-women-journalists-in-europes-media/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *