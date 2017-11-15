It had been 48 hours since Pravit Rojanaphruk was hauled in for another “attitude adjustment” session by the National Council for Peace and Order, Thailand’s ruling military junta. At least, that was his best estimate. The only way the newspaper reporter could keep track of time in his sweltering, 13-by-13 room was by watching television, or observing the streaks of light seep in and shift through cracks in the shuttered windows.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/where-doing-journalism-means-breaking-the-law/