Where Have All the Big, Wow-Inducing Digital Stories Gone?

It’s journalism awards season and, so far, my jaw remains undropped.

Previous years have brought us fresh and breathtaking digital projects like Fatal Force, a Washington Post investigation into police shootings (there’s a 2018 counterpart); After the Storm, which focuses on the aftermath of disasters; and of course The New York Times’ loved-and-then-loathed Snow Fall, which inarguably expanded the definition of what online storytelling could do.