Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/where-have-all-the-black-digital-publishers-gone/

It’s difficult to say just when the notion first struck me to quit the relative security of a newsroom job to go it alone in the fledgling world of online community journalism.

Maybe it was late in the 1990s, during my days reporting for The Wall Street Journal, when I first saw the phrase “hyperlocal media” attached to an article about BaristaNet.com.