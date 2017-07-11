White House Correspondents Association Considers Rule Change That Could Ice Out Breitbart
A proposed change to the White House Correspondents Association’s bylaws could keep Breitbart News reporters out of the group’s decision-making process.
The WHCA is set to vote this week on a measure that would require its "regular members" — those who vote and hold elective office within the group — to be credentialed through the Congressional Standing Committee, or to work with or for an organization that is.