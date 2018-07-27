White House Defends Decision to Bar CNN Reporter From Event
The White House on Thursday defended its decision to bar a CNN correspondent from attending an open press event but contended it had nothing to do with the questions she asked.
Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Kaitlan Collins was denied access to Trump’s Rose Garden event with the European Commission president on Wednesday because of her refusal to leave the Oval Office during a previous availability with the president.
One thought on “White House Defends Decision to Bar CNN Reporter From Event”
When any reporter acts rude and attempts to embarrass a particular person that person should be barred from any further invitations. Acting as a reporter is no justification for caustic behavior.