Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/white-house-disinvites-press-from-fundraiser/

Hours after telling reporters they would be allowed to cover President Donald Trump’s first re-election fundraiser in Washington on Wednesday, the White House abruptly switched course, closing the event to media in a break from past precedent.

“Unfortunately there was some confusion with the (Republican National Committee) and due to the logistical challenges bringing in the press at this late moment is not going to be possible,” said deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in an email to reporters covering the White House.