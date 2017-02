Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/white-house-hand-picks-select-media-outlets-for-briefing/

The White House blocked a number of news outlets from covering spokesman Sean Spicer’s question-and-answer session on Friday afternoon.

Spicer decided to hold an off-camera “gaggle” with reporters inside his West Wing office instead of the traditional on-camera briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.