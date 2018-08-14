White House Says It’s Actively Working to Bring Austin Tice Home

Six years after journalist Austin Tice disappeared in war-torn Syria, the State Department says it believes he is alive and that his case has “attention at the highest level” of the Trump administration, including its new envoy for hostage affairs, Robert C. O’Brien.

Tice, a former Marine, was freelancing for McClatchy, the Washington Post and other outlets when he was detained en route from Syria to Lebanon on Aug. 14, 2012.