http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-aj-is-focusing-its-efforts-on-longform-storytelling-from-the-field/

AJ+, Al Jazeera’s distributed news arm, became an inspiration to news organisations looking to produce social video formats after its success with short, breaking-news Facebook video, but is now upping its focus on longform videos to engage audiences through immersive, guerilla-style journalism.