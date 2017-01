Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-are-mississippis-small-town-newspapers-thriving/

Ray Mosby writes with the subtle charm of a bulldozer: Loud, straight ahead and willing to push through all of the muck and mud.

“I never want anyone to finish one of my (editorial) columns and not know where I stand on an issue,” he says.