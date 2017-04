Like & Share E&P:

Millennial publisher Elite Daily, which soared to profitability in its first year, only to become a write-down late last year, is getting a new lease on life. Women’s interest publisher Bustle announced Monday that it had acquired Elite Daily from the Daily Mail Group Trust, which bought the millennial publisher for $40 million in 2015.