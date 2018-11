From the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi by Saudi agents to President Trump’s clashes with the White House press corps, attacks on reporters are in the news. But this problem extends far beyond the politics beat — and world leaders aren’t the only threats.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-covering-the-environment-is-one-of-the-most-dangerous-beats-in-journalism/