Based on a year-long study of media subscription strategies all over the world, INMA’s Researcher-in-Residence Grzegorz Piechota of Oxford University collected the best practices in news subscriber marketing. From this research, he developed practical frameworks for publishers to plan their value nurturing efforts.

