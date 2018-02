Turn on the TV today, and chances are you’ll see political commentators sparring. Log on to Twitter and you’ll see the latest heated tweet from President Trump. We’re living in a time of overwhelming connection thanks to the interwebs, but chances are, we’re not nearly as connected to those those who don’t hold similar beliefs.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-dialogue-journalism-is-having-a-moment/