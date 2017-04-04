Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-digital-advertising-is-experimenting-with-blockchain/

Blockchain is synonymous with crypt0-currency, but a swathe of new efforts want to use blockchain to solve many of digital advertising’s problems with fraud and transparency.

Last week, adtech company MetaX launched “adchain,” a use of the blockchain ledger to essentially tag a piece of creative and then follow it on the internet to figure out whether it was seen, who saw it, where it actually ran, conversion rates and how budget was spent along the chain.