News Newsletter News 

Why Do Billionaires Decide to Buy Newspapers (and Why Should We Be Happy When They Do)?

Austin Smith | Nieman LabAugust 29, 2018

In the post-disaggregation era of local news, several individual newspapers have been purchased by very wealthy men, including the Minneapolis Star Tribune, The Boston Globe, the Los Angeles Times, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and The Washington Post.

Save for Las Vegas’ Sheldon Adelson, these billionaires purchased newspapers less because they view them as profitable economic investments than out of the same sense of civic mindedness that leads them to prop up ballets, symphonies, and art museums.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-do-billionaires-decide-to-buy-newspapers-and-why-should-we-be-happy-when-they-do/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *