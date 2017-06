Like & Share E&P:

After returning to Davidson, North Carolina from a year-long trip to Asia in 2006, David Boraks decided to start blogging about his neighborhood.

At the time, the nearby daily paper had pulled back from his area, and Boraks felt his neighborhood was going undercovered, he said. His blog eventually became DavidsonNews.Net, and he later launched CorneliusNews.Net, a similar site for a nearby town.