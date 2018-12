In an era of rampant disinformation and uncertainty for both journalists and their audiences, ethical journalism plays a critical role in helping journalists create effective newsroom structures and storytelling processes. It can address some of the most pressing challenges newsrooms face as they struggle to establish trust with citizens.

