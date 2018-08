What belongs on Facebook? It’s a central question in our current reckoning over social media, and given the vastness of the company’s platform, it can be exceedingly difficult to answer. “Fake news is not your friend,” the company says — but you can still post as much as you want.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-facebook-needs-a-supreme-court-for-content-moderation/