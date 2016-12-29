Why is There No Fake News on LinkedIn? Listen to its Editor Explain.

Like & Share E&P:

Facebook and LinkedIn are both technology companies that deliver news to millions of people. But the differences stop shortly after that.

“We all have sweatshirts, hoodies, that say ‘human editors’ on them,” LinkedIn executive editor Daniel Roth said on the latest episode of Recode Media with Peter Kafka.

Those 25 human editors, scattered around the world, are tasked with “creating, cultivating and curating” — an alliterative mission that even Roth acknowledged is a little hokey. But it’s a sharp contrast from Facebook, which laid off its human editors in August, leading to a spike in the prevalence of fake news.