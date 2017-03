Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-journalism-education-could-benefit-from-a-mixed-methods-approach/

Education and journalism are essentially about people and their stories, as well as sharing information that produces prepared citizens for the good of the world.

Of course, these are lofty goals, which are realized only in part because educators and journalists are in the trenches each day, fighting valiantly against apathy, ignorance, funding loss, and other barriers.