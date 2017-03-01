Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-live-podcasts-are-becoming-a-big-deal-this-year/

Podcasters like to argue that theirs is the most intimate medium. But to grow their businesses, more and more of them are getting into live events, with producers big and small either growing or launching events operations.

In the past week, both Midroll and WNYC announced major podcast festivals on opposite coasts: LA-based Midroll’s Now Hear This festival will take place in New York, while WNYC’s Werk It, a podcast festival focused on women, will take place at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.