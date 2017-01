Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-medium-failed-to-disrupt-the-media/

Ev Williams, the co-founder of Twitter, spent five years building Medium into one of the slickest publishing platforms on the web. Yet he found himself in traditional-publishing purgatory on Wednesday, cutting 50 employees and searching for a new business model. There could be no better proof that delivery methods matter little and content is king.