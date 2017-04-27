Why News Organizations Need To Work Together To Deliver The Potential Of Virtual Reality

Like & Share E&P:

Over the past three years, publishers have used virtual reality (VR) and 360-degree video as a new way to experiment with immersive storytelling, producing a range of features from high-end headset material to that which can be seen on a Facebook timeline.

Fast technological advances in the field have made it increasingly available for consumers to enjoy VR, with many projects able to be viewed on a smartphone – often supplemented with just a cardboard headset.