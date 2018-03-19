News Newsletter News 

Why Off-the-Record is a Trap Reporters Should Avoid

Indira Lakshmanan | PoynterMarch 19, 2018

Let’s talk about “off-the-record” — what it is, what it isn’t, why it’s a bad convention that’s antithetical to what we do as journalists, and why reporters should resist having off-the-record conversations.

There seems to be some confusion about the rules and ethics of off-the-record reporting following stories by Axios and The Daily Beast Friday night on a briefing by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that they didn’t attend, but learned about from sources who did.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-off-the-record-is-a-trap-reporters-should-avoid/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *