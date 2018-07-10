News Newsletter News 

Why Publications Need to Keep the Public Editor Role Alive in the Fake News Era

Sara Jerde | AdWeekJuly 10, 2018

A handful of publications recently eliminated their public editor positions in favor of social media, appointing “reader representatives” and sharing more details about how stories were reported as ways to keep their newsrooms in check. But those avenues, media experts said, don’t replace having an internal, trained, professional journalist investigating issues that arise in newsrooms to hold editors accountable.

