http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-publishers-e-commerce-ambitions-are-extending-to-subscriptions/

Two weeks ago, Mashable published its first e-commerce post. Instead of promoting a gadget or clothing, this post offered readers a subscription to Disconnect, a VPN and ad-tracking blocker.

Mashable, along with Gizmodo Media Group, Ziff Davis and Purch, have begun publishing e-commerce posts aimed at getting readers to subscribe to services rather than purchase physical goods.