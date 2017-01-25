Why Publishers Should Start Making Noise About Voice Search

Like & Share E&P:

Earlier this month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, as well as the usual plethora of thinner-than-ever TVs and faster-than-ever laptops (and a ‘smart’ hairbrush), what caught the headlines was a range voice-controlled devices that posited that the way we interact with our devices will be rapidly be altered fundamentally. But was this just the hype machine buzzing again, or is there something that publishers can learn as voice starts making more noise?