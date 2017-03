Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-quartz-puts-user-experience-at-the-centre-of-its-strategy/

When the media industry talks about innovation, said Jay Lauf, president and publisher, Quartz, discussions tend to focus on the capabilities of technology, like targeting, tracking and optimization.

“But all too often we are neglecting the audiences, without whom we don’t have businesses,” he added, speaking at the Digital Innovators Summit in Berlin today .