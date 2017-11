As the era of free news wanes, one question for media companies that are pivoting to subscriptions and memberships is figuring out how much people are willing to pay. Local news startup Spirited Media believes the answer lies in an NPR-like approach that lets people pay what they want.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-spirited-media-is-taking-an-npr-inspired-approach-to-memberships/