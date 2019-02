In Silicon Valley startup culture, tech debt results from shortcuts taken over time that lead to broken loops, lack of larger solutions, and daily pain by those entrusted with working on and improving a product. Time and resource constraints lead to shipping imperfect code that, if not addressed over time, ultimately slows down teams and work.

