http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-the-boston-globe-embraced-facebook-for-notifications/

The Boston Globe, like many publishers, wants to send breaking news notifications directly to people’s phones. But when it explored the options on the table earlier this year, it hit a wall: Tweaking its app or assigning developers to plug into another platform was shaping up to be a big drain on resources.