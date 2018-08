Consider the humble newspaper editorial. Unsigned and often unread, these gray exercises in cautious chin-stroking — representing as they do the theoretically awesome power of the institution — assert, applaud, deplore, and urge. But only rarely do they leap off the screen or page and grab the reader by the throat.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-the-boston-globe-is-leading-a-nationwide-push-to-counter-trumps-anti-press-rhetoric/