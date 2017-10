Forget football, cricket and athletics, the world’s fastest-growing sport is live video gaming. Esports, which stands for electronic sports, sees professional game-players compete in matches and worldwide tournaments online, and often in stadiums and arenas full of thousands of screaming fans.

