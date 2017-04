Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/why-the-future-of-local-news-lies-in-collaboration-and-trust-building/

For local news to survive in the digital era, building a collaborative environment and regaining readers’ trust will be essential, according to a group of local news experts who took part in IJNet’s most recent live chat.

Their insights came days after The Storm Lake Times, a family-run newspaper in Iowa with a staff of 10 and a circulation of 3,000, won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing.