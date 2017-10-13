Why The New York Times and Other Publishers Are Adding Experiential Marketing Services

Over the past several months, The New York Times has helped the automaker Kia put the latest model of its Cadenza sedan in some unusual situations. The car’s been at the heart of an augmented reality presentation led by an interior designer; it’s been turned into a musical instrument played by various musicians; it had the starring role in a noir-themed evening event at the NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

