What would the New York Times do with an extra billion dollars? It’s a tantalizing question with a lot of possible answers, but the newspaper’s publisher A.G. Sulzberger is sure about one thing: He wouldn’t sell the Gray Lady to get those 10 digits.

“The New York Times is not for sale,” Sulzberger told Recode’s Kara Swisher on the latest episode of Recode Decode.